OTTAWA -- The federal government is forming a cabinet committee to address the government’s response to COVID-19.

Two sources familiar with the situation said the committee, which was formally announced Wednesday morning, will be led by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. Health Minister Patty Hajdu is also on the committee.

"The Cabinet Committee on the federal response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will complement the work being done by the Incident Response Group," said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office Wednesday morning.

"It will meet regularly to ensure whole-of-government leadership, coordination, and preparedness for a response to the health and economic impacts of the virus. This includes coordination of efforts with other orders of government."

Other members of the cabinet committee include ministers from departments that are or could be implicated in Canada’s response to COVID-19. Those ministers include: Jean-Yves Duclos, Navdeep Bains, Bill Blair, Melanie Joly, Bill Morneau and Carla Qualtrough.

The committee is first expected to convene Wednesday afternoon, though the meeting might be over the phone as the House is not currently sitting.