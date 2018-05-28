

CTVNews.ca Staff





The federal government is expected to announce Tuesday it will finance the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to make sure the project gets built.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will announce his decision in a press conference early Tuesday morning before financial markets open.

The announcement will come just two days before the May 31 deadline from Kinder Morgan to decide on going ahead with construction.

It remains unclear how Ottawa plans to finance the controversial project, but three options are on the table.

The first and most likely option: the federal government buys and builds the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. Ottawa has expressed interest in starting construction as soon as possible to take advantage of the brief summer construction season. Once the pipeline is built, the government would then try to sell it to new investors – putting Kinder Morgan out of the picture.

The second option would also involve the government buying the expansion, and then selling it to investors. Investors would then be responsible for the pipeline’s construction.

Morneau has already openly discussed the third option: Kinder Morgan going ahead with the project, with Ottawa covering any losses incurred.

Morneau is expected to detail the federal government’s plan and confirm a price tag in the announcement.

Shortly before the announcement, Morneau will brief his fellow cabinet ministers on the decision at 7:30 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has repeatedly pledged to get the project built. Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and British Columbia Premier John Horgan have been at odds over the pipeline.

The expansion would triple the amount of oil transported from Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C., from 300,000 barrels a day to 890,000 barrels a day. Trans Mountain has been in operation since the 1950s.

With a report from CTV’s Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier