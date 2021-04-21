OTTAWA -- As Canada grapples with surging cases involving variants of concern, the federal government is considering travel restrictions to halt potential spread.

Speaking on CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Wednesday, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the federal government is “actively considering” how it can protect Canadians from international variants.

The federal government has banned international flights before to prevent the spread of a novel coronavirus variant. Will they do it again?

Minister Blair responds in the video at the top of this article.