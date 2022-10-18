Federal government announces funding for Earth observation satellites

OTTAWA -

Canada is announcing new funding to help launch a series of satellites that will help monitor and respond to climate change.

Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, says Canada will contribute $200 million to the NASA-led Atmosphere Observing System.

The satellites are to examine how clouds, air movements, precipitation and atmospheric particles affect climate change -- a major source of uncertainty in climate models.

Champagne says the multi-satellite mission will improve extreme weather prediction, climate modelling, and monitoring of disasters.

The satellites are to launched in 2028 and 2031.

Thirteen Canadian universities are involved with program, along with the government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2022.