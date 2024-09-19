Federal foreign interference inquiry to hear from political party officials today

OTTAWA -

A federal inquiry into foreign interference is scheduled to hear today from Bloc Quebecois, Green and New Democratic Party officials.

The inquiry's latest hearings are focused on the capacity of federal agencies to detect, deter and counter foreign meddling.

An emerging concern is the adequacy of party procedures to prevent foreign meddling from tainting candidate nomination processes.

Elections Canada has suggested possible changes to protect the nomination process from interference, including barring non-citizens from helping choose candidates and requiring parties to publish contest rules.

The federal elections agency recently outlined the proposed moves in a document intended to help chief electoral officer Stephane Perrault make recommendations to the inquiry.

Representatives of the Liberal and Conservative parties are slated to appear at the inquiry Friday, while Perrault is to testify at a later date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.