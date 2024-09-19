Politics

    • Federal foreign interference inquiry to hear from political party officials today

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    A federal inquiry into foreign interference is scheduled to hear today from Bloc Quebecois, Green and New Democratic Party officials.

    The inquiry's latest hearings are focused on the capacity of federal agencies to detect, deter and counter foreign meddling.

    An emerging concern is the adequacy of party procedures to prevent foreign meddling from tainting candidate nomination processes.

    Elections Canada has suggested possible changes to protect the nomination process from interference, including barring non-citizens from helping choose candidates and requiring parties to publish contest rules.

    The federal elections agency recently outlined the proposed moves in a document intended to help chief electoral officer Stephane Perrault make recommendations to the inquiry.

    Representatives of the Liberal and Conservative parties are slated to appear at the inquiry Friday, while Perrault is to testify at a later date.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario mother scammed out of $1,800 in Taylor Swift ticket scam

    An Ontario mother lost $1,800 hoping to get Taylor Swift tickets for her seven-year-old daughter. 'I don't understand how someone could just take advantage of someone and their hard-earned money, and it was a gift for a seven-year-old girl,' Dana Caputo, of Tottenham, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News