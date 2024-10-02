Politics

    • Federal foreign interference inquiry to hear from members of diaspora communities

    Lawyers enter the hearing room as the Public Inquiry into Foreign Election Interference resumes in Ottawa, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Lawyers enter the hearing room as the Public Inquiry into Foreign Election Interference resumes in Ottawa, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    A federal commission of inquiry into foreign interference expects to hear today from more than a dozen diaspora community members.

    The individuals are slated to take part in a series of panels on issues ranging from civil liberties and racism to public awareness and disinformation.

    The commission will also make a presentation on its public consultation process.

    Officials from the RCMP and Global Affairs Canada are among those scheduled to appear later in the week.

    The commission of inquiry's latest hearings are focusing on detecting, deterring and countering foreign meddling.

    A final report from the inquiry is due by the end of the year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 Investigates

    W5 Investigates Travelling along the world's most dangerous land route for migrants

    In a five-part series this week on CTVNews.ca and CTV National News at 11, W5's Avery Haines follows the harrowing journeys of migrants who risk their lives crossing the Darien Gap and ride atop Mexico's notorious 'Train of Death'. In this third installment, Haines travels across the Mexico-U.S. border.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News