OTTAWA -- Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is taking aim directly at the Bloc Quebecois in his first campaign stop, signalling that his path back to a majority government will run heavily through Quebec.

His first official stop is a coffee shop in the northern Montreal suburb of Blainville, where the Liberals lost to the Bloc almost two years ago.

It is the first time Trudeau has launched an election campaign tour in Quebec, after choosing British Columbia for his first events in both 2015 and 2019.

He's sidestepping suggestions there's anything to read into that, but the Liberals do likely need to win back at least some of the five seats they lost to the Bloc in 2019 if a majority is in the cards.

While Trudeau spent much of his opening speech at Rideau Hall pitching to Canadians on why an election in the midst of a pandemic is necessary, he has been trying to pile up the points in Quebec for months.

That includes an update to the official languages act that declared French the official language of Quebec and $6 billion in cash announced Aug. 5 to help Quebec pay for and expand its affordable child care program

Trudeau is pitching this election as a "pivotal, consequential moment" for the country, but it could also be that exact thing for his leadership,

He's not taking the bait, however, when asked if he'll step down should he fail to take the Liberals back to a majority on Sept. 20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2021.