OTTAWA -- Two of the three main federal party leaders are on the move today, with events across the country.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will begin his day with an announcement this morning in Granby, Que. He will later head north to Nunavut with campaign stops planned in Iqaluit.

Trudeau was dogged over the weekend by obscenity spewing protesters angry about his pandemic vaccination policies.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has a multi-provincial day ahead.

He's starting off in Ottawa, where he's set to make an announcement, and then flying to Ladysmith, B.C., for a meet-and-greet with supporters.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, meanwhile, is sticking to the Greater Toronto Area. He begins the day at a dog sanctuary in King City, Ont., before heading to an event with supporters in nearby Markham.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2021.