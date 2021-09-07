MONTREAL -- Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says campaign events need to adjust to make people safe after gravel was thrown at him at an Ontario whistle-stop campaign event.

But he says Canadians should be proud that politicians can walk down the street without fear of being attacked like they might in the United States.

He compared Monday's incident to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building and says Canada should stand firm and not let such polarization take over.

Trudeau spoke in Montreal after a day of campaigning that was dogged by increasingly agitated protesters in southern Ontario.

People in attendance at his events expressed anger at pandemic measures and COVID-19 vaccines and some shouted slurs and threats at Trudeau, his supporters and the media.

Protesters threw gravel at Trudeau after a Monday evening event at a London, Ont., brewery, as the leader was boarding his campaign bus flanked by dozens of protester on either side.

Trudeau has said he won't let the protesters -- who he described as "anti-vaxxer mobs" -- influence his policy promises or his campaign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2021.