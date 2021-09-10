TORONTO -- A re-elected Liberal government would leave flags on federal buildings at half-mast until prompted by Indigenous communities, party leader Justin Trudeau said on Friday, contrasting himself to Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole who pledged to raise the flags.

“I plan to keep those flags at half-mast until it is clear that Indigenous peoples are happy to raise them again,” Trudeau told reporters at a campaign stop in Hamilton, Ont. on Friday.

The Department of Canadian Heritage requested in late May that flags at federal buildings and establishments, including the Peace Tower, be lowered after ground-penetrating radar discovered what are believed to be the remains of more than 200 children at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia.

Trudeau later asked that the flag at the Peace Tower remain at half-mast for Canada Day, following the discovery of more remains, including 751 unmarked graves discovered by the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan.

O’Toole said in late August that he believes it is time for the flags be raised, and he reiterated that point in Thursday’s English-language leaders’ debate after Trudeau criticized him on the flag issue.

“I am proud of this country. And I think if you love your country, you can dig deep to make it better,” said O’Toole. “So as prime minister on the national day of reconciliation of Sept. 30, I will raise the flag with the commitment to move forward on calls to action.”

At a campaign stop in Mississauga, Ont. on Friday, O'Toole was asked what he would do if Indigenous leaders objected to raising the flags, but he did not directly address the issue.

Decisions about half-masting the Canadian flag are governed by rules and tradition. Typically, it is done following a national tragedy, on certain days, such as Remembrance Day, or after the death of a sovereign or current or former senior elected official. However, there also is a provision for the prime minister to order the half-masting of flags on the Peace Tower and federal establishments in “exceptional circumstances.”

“I think Canadians have seen with horror those unmarked graves across the country and realize that what happened decades ago isn't part of our history, it is an irrefutable part of our present,” Trudeau said on Friday.

“So when we decided to bring down those (flags) to half-mast, we made the commitment that we would not raise them again until we have worked enough with Indigenous communities and leadership to make a clear determination that it was time to raise them again,” he said.