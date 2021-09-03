MISSISSAUGA, ONT. -- Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says he expects Canadian Blood Services to soon overturn a discriminatory policy that prevents many gay and bisexual men from donating blood.

The Liberals first made the promise to overturn the ban during their successful 2015 campaign.

He blames cuts by the previous Conservative government for the delay by the independent blood-donation agency, which Trudeau says didn't have the data needed to make a final decision.

Trudeau says the timeline for a decision has dropped over the past six years, but is only saying today that he expects an announcement soon.

The Liberal leader made the comments from a hangar at Canada's busiest airport where he again touted his plan to make vaccination mandatory for travellers on planes, trains and cruise ships.

Last week, Trudeau announced a re-elected Liberal government would set aside $1 billion to help provinces seeking to create their own vaccine passports for domestic use.

Mandatory immunization has been a hot topic in the election -- and one that the leaders addressed in last night's French-language debate.

Trudeau said he won't force anyone to get a COVID-19 shot, but plans to restrict the privileges of those who refuse to get one without a medical reason.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 3, 2021