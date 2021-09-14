OTTAWA -- Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau was confronted by more hostile protesters on the campaign trail on Monday evening, including one man who used a sexist term to describe the politician’s wife.

In response, Trudeau pulled down his mask and yelled back “Isn't there a hospital you should be going to bother right now?"

The leader was referring to the anti-vaccination protests that were scheduled Monday at several hospitals across the country. Hospital staff have described instances of harassment levied against patients and their colleagues.

The exchange occurred as Trudeau was waiting for an interview with Global News outside their Burnaby, B.C. studio.

His wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wasn’t present.

The footage, shot by Global News, shows the protester standing on the other side of a parking lot launching insults and calling on the leader to fight him as the song “We’re Not Gonna Take It” by the band Twister Sister played through speakers.

Over the past several weeks, Trudeau has encountered protests at his campaign events that have at times turned violent.