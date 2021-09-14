RICHMOND, B.C. -- Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is pitching his climate change strategy to British Columbia voters today, saying the NDP hasn't put forward a "real plan" to fight the problem.

Trudeau says experts have endorsed his party's climate plan, adding that he campaigned today with Andrew Weaver, the former leader of B.C.'s Green party.

The Liberal leader says British Columbians recognize the importance of protecting their rich and diverse environment, and he says that is what is at stake in this election.

He says voters have a choice between the Liberals and the Conservatives -- polling suggests they are neck and neck -- and the Tories would take Canada backward on climate.

Tory Leader Erin O'Toole has faced criticism from environmental groups for promising to reduce Canada's greenhouse gas emissions to 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, rather than matching the Liberals' new target of reducing emissions between 40 per cent and 45 per cent.

Energy economist Mark Jaccard has said that while the NDP promises bigger cuts to emissions than the Liberals, the NDP's plan doesn't contain enough detail to show a path to meeting the target.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2021.