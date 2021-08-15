OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting Rideau Hall to meet with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon at 10 a.m. EDT this morning, where he is expected to ask that she dissolve the 43rd Parliament, triggering an early federal election.

Sources have confirmed to CTV News the vote could be held as early as Sept. 20, meaning the country would be in for just over five weeks of summer campaigning.

Once Simon accepts Trudeau’s request for a general election and the writs are drawn up for all 338 ridings, all federal party leaders will kick off their campaigns and frame their focus for the race.

Trudeau—who will be joined by his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau—will speak to reporters following the meeting. He’s expected to face a series of questions about why he has called an election now, after months of denying he wanted to plunge the country into an election during the COVID-19 pandemic.