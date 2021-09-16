Go to election.ctvnews.ca for all our federal election updates
Federal Election 2021: 27 ridings to watch and why they're important
Trudeau in Quebec, O'Toole in N.B., N.S., Singh in Ontario
Trudeau pressed on target for BIPOC representation in cabinet if elected
Did Trudeau's big indoor rally break COVID-19 restrictions?
Could the Conservatives' tax credit help create more child-care spaces?
Elections Canada says it could take up to 5 days to count every last ballot
Will I be able to vote if I'm stuck in a long line on election night?
'Not your dad's Conservative party,' Erin O'Toole says, before endorsement from Mulroney
People recently diagnosed with COVID-19 won't be able to vote on election day
Two federal NDP candidates resign after antisemitic social media posts spark backlash
Unions reject O'Toole's worker-friendly pitch, campaign to prevent Conservative win
Federal election 2021 platform guide: Where do the parties stand?