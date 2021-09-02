MONTREAL -- The Latest on the French-language leaders' debate among Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet (all times local):

---

8:20 p.m.

Federal party leaders traded barbs over mandatory vaccinations early in the debate.

Trudeau says he's not interested in forcing people to get vaccinated, but limiting the privileges of those who choose not to get the shot.

He attacked Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole for not requiring his candidates to get vaccinated.

O'Toole says he believes the country can find reasonable accommodations for those who are unvaccinated, like rapid testing and social distancing.

O'Toole talked about how he and his wife, Rebecca, contracted COVID-19.

The Tory leader says he respects Quebec Premier Francois Legault's decision to introduce a vaccine "passport" QR code to allow those who are immunized access to non-essential businesses.

---

8:10 p.m.

The pandemic is the first theme of the debate, with Blanchet pressing Trudeau on his reasons for triggering an election as the fourth wave gained momentum.

Blanchet raises the risks of campaigning at this time, and suggests Trudeau has been breaching public health measures while taking selfies in close quarters with members of the public while out on the hustings.

He asks whether Trudeau would have sent voters to the polls at this time if he had a majority government.

Trudeau says now is the time for the federal government to make big decisions and Canadians need to be given the chance to weigh in -- a similar answer to what he's given throughout the campaign when pressed on this issue.

---

7:40 p.m.

The four leaders taking part in tonight's debate have arrived at the TVA studio, where they were welcomed by several dozen protesters and a heavy police presence.

Most of the demonstrators were carrying flags for the Unifor and CUPE unions, though they were also joined by protesters from environmental groups.

As they walked in, the leaders were greeted by Pierre Karl Peladeau, chief executive of Quebecor, which controls the network's owner Groupe TVA.

The debate, which is the first of the election campaign, is set to begin at 8 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2021.