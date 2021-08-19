EDMONTON -- NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is campaigning in Alberta today, with double-barrelled attacks on Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Premier Jason Kenney.

Singh took his campaign to Edmonton Strathcona today, the lone Alberta riding held by the New Democrats, trying to capitalize on the premier's declining popularity amid the pandemic.

Singh was speaking about health care, and attempted to paint Kenney and Trudeau with the same brush, as leaders who make cuts to that sector.

He says Kenney was part of a previous federal Conservative government that made cuts to health care and that Trudeau continued on the same path.

Singh also insisted his relationship was solid with former New Democrat premier Rachel Notley, the other Alberta politician who looms large in the federal NDP's quest to retain its Alberta seat and perhaps expand into other ridings.

The two hold opposing views on the Trans Mountain pipeline and Notley has been vocal about their disagreement on it, but Singh says the two chat regularly and have far more in common.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2021.