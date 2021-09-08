Official French-language federal leaders' debate
Published Wednesday, September 8, 2021 3:07PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, September 8, 2021 7:41PM EDT
MONTREAL -- With leaders of the five major federal parties preparing to go head-to-head in tonight's official French-language debate, CTVNews.ca will provide real-time analysis, starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Topics include: Accessibility, climate, leadership and accountability, reconciliation with the Indigenous people, and post-pandemic recovery
Watch the debate live in our video player above at 8 p.m. ET and follow our reporter blog below. You can also sign up below for an email reminder before the debate starts.
