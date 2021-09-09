TORONTO / OTTAWA -- With leaders of the five major federal parties preparing to go head-to-head in Thursday night's official English-language debate, CTVNews.ca will be providing real-time fact-checking and expert analysis, including from a body language and behaviour analysis expert.

Topics of tonight's debate include: Affordability; climate; COVID recovery, leadership and accountability; and Indigenous reconciliation. These topics were chosen based in part on the 20,201 responses to a questionnaire published on the websites of Debate Broadcast Group partners, including CTV News, APTN News, CBC News, and Global News.

Watch the debate live in our video player above from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EDT, and follow our fact-checking and analysis below. You can also sign up below for a reminder, which will be emailed to you just before the debate begins.