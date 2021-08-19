OTTAWA -- Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says he can both be pro-choice and fight to protect the rights of health-care professionals who refuse to perform a medical procedure for moral or religious reasons.

Speaking on day five of the election campaign, O’Toole defended both perspectives as reporters asked how he would navigate a doctor or nurse not wanting to perform an abortion based on their beliefs.

“This is not at all a contradiction. I think it’s very important to defend the rights of all Canadians. That’s what I will do. Making sure that women have the right to access abortion services across this country. I am pro-choice, I have a pro-choice record and that’s how I’ll be. I think it’s also possible to show respect for our nurses, our health-care professionals with respect particularly to the expansion of medical assistance in dying,” he said.

The Conservative platform released earlier this week specifically states that if the party forms government, it will protect the conscience rights of health-care professionals.

“The challenges of dealing with COVID-19 have reminded us of the vital importance of health-care professionals -- the last thing Canada can afford to do is drive any of these professionals out of their profession," the document reads. "We will also encourage faith-based and other community organizations to expand their provision of palliative and long-term care."

O’Toole did not directly answer questions about whether the conscience rights policy would stretch beyond medical assistance in dying and apply to abortion services as well.

“Let me repeat again, I’m pro-choice and we will make sure that women have the ability to make decisions with respect to their health care for themselves and make sure abortion services are available from one ocean to the other," he said. “I’ve been crystal clear throughout my political career, I’ll be crystal clear as prime minister, I’m here to defend the rights of all Canadians."

The issue of access to abortion dogged former leader Andrew Scheer during the 2019 federal election. Scheer stated he was personally against abortion, but that a government led by him would not ban the practice. Still, opposition leaders criticized him throughout the campaign for not clearly communicating his position.

Before the House of Commons adjourned for summer recess, O’Toole voted against Saskatchewan MP Cathay Wagantall’s private member's bill that, had it passed, would ban sex-selective abortions. The bill had the support of a majority of Conservatives.

