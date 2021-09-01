OTTAWA -- Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is promising to scrap the Liberal government's infrastructure bank and ensure every Canadian has high-speed internet by 2025.

Getting more shovels in the ground on massive public projects is one way he's pledged to recover Canada's economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.

O'Toole criticized the Liberal government for sitting on billions of dollars in what he called the "failed" Canada Infrastructure Bank, which was established after Justin Trudeau's win in 2015 to attract private dollars for public projects

The Conservative leader vowed to immediately send the existing money to infrastructure that is ready to get built and give cities and First Nations better access to federal infrastructure funding by cutting down on red tape.

O'Toole also promises that a Tory government would build the digital infrastructure needed to give all of Canada high-speed internet by 2025.

The promises are the latest to be rolled out from the Conservative election platform which was released on the first full day of the campaign, which the Liberals attacked for not yet being costed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2021.