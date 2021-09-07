OTTAWA -- Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is promising to allow international telecommunications companies into Canada in hopes of lowering people's cellphone and internet bills.

He says Canadians are paying high prices for these services, and the reason is because of a lack of competition.

The Tory leader promises to allow international companies to provide services in Canada so long as Canadian companies are allowed to do the same in their countries.

O'Toole also pledges to build up Canada's digital infrastructure to provide all Canadians access to high-speed internet by 2025.

The party says it has concerns about a proposed merger between Roger and Shaw and would only green-light a merger that promises continued competition.

O'Toole has spent the past several days dogged by questions about his stance on firearms and what models he would keep banned.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2021.