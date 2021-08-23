Go to election.ctvnews.ca for all our federal election updates
Trudeau defends Liberal campaign video flagged by Twitter as 'manipulated media'
Trudeau outlines billions to hire family doctors, bring down health-care wait times
Interactive: How Canadians voted in the past 7 federal elections
Five federal party leaders invited to election debates; Bernier out
Allegations of flagrant overspending, mishandling Afghanistan dominate campaign trail
O'Toole would allow safe injection sites, but stops short of decriminalization
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says election timing may have impeded Afghanistan response
Battle for Quebec could be a Liberal-Bloc showdown, but surprises always possible
Everything you need to know about the 2021 federal election