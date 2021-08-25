WINDSOR, ONT. -- NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he would work to lower Canadians' cellphone and internet bills.

Singh that he would mandate a cap on the average price of a cellphone or internet plan as part of the NDP's pledge to make everyday life more affordable for Canadians. Flanked by local candidates and union members, in Windsor, Ont., Singh said on Wednesday that if elected prime minister he would work with the CRTC to force large telecommunications companies to reduce prices and cap fees below the global average.

"What it really takes is having the courage to do so," he said.

Singh said his plan would save the average family $1,000, and he noted that in the 2019 election Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau promised to cut cellphone bills to save that much per year for a family of four.

But, he said, that has not materialized and he said Trudeau has sided with telecom companies over families.

Singh spoke near the Peace Fountain at Convent Gardens in downtown Windsor, with the Detroit River and the United States setting a scenic background behind him.

He said unlimited internet plans should be truly unlimited, and not see speeds slow down once a certain amount of usage is reached.

Singh also said that internet access is increasingly important, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic when Canadians had to work and attend school from home.

"This is a massive problem because for people now this is not a luxury," said Singh, who added that improving cell and internet services in Indigenous, rural, and remote communities would be a priority for an NDP government.

"This is about work, this is about education, this is about accessing services."

Local NDP candidate Brian Masse, who has represented the riding of Windsor West in parliament since 2002, said his constituents sometimes get nicked with roaming charges when they're close to the U.S.-Canada border.

"It's one of the ripoffs that's been taking place for consumers over these last number of years," said Masse, who had worked on the industry portfolio for the NDP during his time in office.

"I've seen one thing that's consistent: Liberals and Conservatives and the CRTC have sided against consumers and they've gone with the big telcos. That's resulted in Canada having some of the highest charges for data and for usage and some of the worst connections."

Singh was set to meet with Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens later Wednesday afternoon with another campaign announcement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2021.