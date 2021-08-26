WINNIPEG -- Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh reiterated housing commitments as he made election campaign stops in Winnipeg targeting ridings with significant Indigenous populations that he hopes to win over.

Singh's first stop on the Manitoba leg of his campaign for the Sept. 20 vote was in Winnipeg North. The riding has been long held by Liberal Kevin Lamoureux, but it has one of the lowest voting rates in the country.

New Democrat candidate Melissa Chung-Mowat, who is Chinese and Metis, has already spent significant time campaigning for the seat. She said she had experienced the challenges of housing insecurity and poverty growing up in the neighbourhood and that it is time for a new approach.

"It's going to be a challenge but I believe in the NDP," she said Thursday.

"I believe that we need to make change from the inside out. We need people in positions of power who can make that change."

Singh was also to meet later in the day with Indigenous leaders at The Forks, a popular tourist area in the city. The junction of two major rivers is also a historic site for First Nations who gathered and traded on the land for thousands of years.

He was to be joined by candidate Leah Gazan, a member of the Wood Mountain Lakota Nation in Saskatchewan. She is running again in Winnipeg Centre, which she won in the last election.

Experts and stakeholders have long criticized barriers that Indigenous people face when heading out to vote, in particular on reserve.

In the 2019 general election, voter turnout on reserves was just under 52 per cent, a drop from 61.5 per cent four years earlier when the Liberals pulled in record numbers of Indigenous voters. The New Democrats, historically, take in a lager share of on-reserve votes.

On-reserve voter turnout in both 2015 and 2019 were below the general voter turnout of 67 per cent across Canada in last election.

Indigenous issues, highlighted throughout the campaign, have been at the forefront in Canada since thousands of unmarked graves were located at the sites of former residential schools across the country.

Both the Liberals and Conservatives made stops in Winnipeg during the first week of the election campaign. At that time, Indigenous leaders joined Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau for a brief meeting but said they had not had any communication with Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole's team.

O'Toole on Thursday called for flags to go back up after months of flying at half-mast over the discovery of the graves. He added that he's been talking to Indigenous leaders since he became the Conservative leader and has pride in Canada.

The Native Women's Association of Canada has said Indigenous women could play a significant role in deciding the vote.

"Indigenous women have waited long enough for the government of Canada to make our issues a priority," said Lynne Groulx, the organization's CEO.

"This election, we're done asking, we're voting. When political parties see us show up at the polls, they are going to have to start listening and taking action."

Last week, Singh was the first leader to campaign on a reserve when he visited the site of unmarked graves on the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan.

In Winnipeg, the NDP leader said his party is presenting an urban housing strategy for Indigenous people that will be made by Indigenous people. He did not reveal a cost for the party's housing initiatives, which also includes doubling the first-time homebuyer credit and measures to lower mortgage payments.

"There's been a lack of attention to the problem of a lack of housing for Indigenous communities and particularly outside of reserves, in major communities," Singh said.

Singh, who has just emerged from a private meeting, is joined by Assembly of Manitoba Grand Chief Arlen Dumas, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Garrison Settee, Southern Chiefs Organization Grand Chief Jerry Daniels, AFN Regional Chief Cindy Woodhouse & MP Leah Gazan pic.twitter.com/vCIMaqKIHw — Annie Bergeron-Oliver (@AnnieClaireBO) August 26, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2021.