OTTAWA -- Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau centred Tuesday’s campaign messaging on the party’s promise to improve access to mental health services nationwide, which includes a new federal transfer to provinces.

The Canada Mental Health Transfer would deliver permanent funding to participating provinces and territories in an effort to enhance standards of care with an initial investment of $4.5 billion over five years.

The Liberals are also pledging $500 million over four years to introduce a student-focused mental health fund to decrease wait times by hiring up to 1,200 new mental health care counsellors at post-secondary institutions.

Similar to the Conservatives, they’re committing to implement a national three-digit mental health crisis and suicide prevention hotline.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission is in the process of holding public consultations on the advantages and challenges associated with the implementation of a singular hotline after Parliament green-lighted a Conservative-backed motion to consolidate regional numbers.

Taking action on Canada’s mental health crisis – heightened throughout the duration of the pandemic – is a key pillar of the Conservative platform.

They, too, plan to establish an arrangement with the provinces and territories whereby a portion of the Canada Health Transfer goes directly towards improving access to mental health services.

More details to come…