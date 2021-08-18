VANCOUVER -- Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is promising to support purchasing new equipment to fight wildfires and training 1,000 new community-based firefighters on wildfire risk management.

Trudeau made the announcement today in Vancouver, as more than 260 wildfires burn across British Columbia.

The Liberals say through parts of this fire season, Canada faced a shortage of up to 1,000 fire personnel, and they are pledging $50 million to train that number of firefighters.

Fire personnel from the United States, Mexico and Australia have been dispatched this season to help fight wildfires across the country.

The Liberals would also put $450 million toward provinces and territories investing in equipment to fight wildfires.

Trudeau says there is a climate emergency and the safety and security of Canadians is at stake.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2021.