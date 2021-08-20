TORONTO -- Which election issues matter most to you?

That's not a rhetorical question. We really want to know.

The Debate Broadcast Group has launched a survey to gauge public interest in a variety of topics in advance of the English-language leaders' debate.

Information from the survey will help inform the questions that are asked during the debate.

The official English leaders' debate, scheduled for Sept. 9 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EDT at the Canadian Museum of History, is produced by the Debate Broadcast Group: CTV News, CBC News, APTN News, Global News.

