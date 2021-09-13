Federal election 2021 platform guide: Where do the parties stand?
Go to election.ctvnews.ca for all our federal election updates
Elections Canada says 1.3 million votes cast on first day of advance polling
Trudeau on the offensive against Blanchet and O'Toole while campaigning in Quebec
O'Toole makes pitch to women voters, vows to hike benefits for grieving parents
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh promises to crack down on corporate loopholes, tax cheats
Canada's fringe parties aim to 'stir the pot' this election