OTTAWA -- The federal Greens have postponed their first general meeting in three years until late autumn as the federal election sucks up time and attention from a party already struggling with internal strife and fiscal strain.

Green party spokeswoman Rosie Emery confirmed a decision came in a special meeting of party brass on Monday to delay the virtual gathering of members until mid-November.

The move frees up leader Annamie Paul to focus on her campaign in downtown Toronto and removes the threat of dissenting views, ouster attempts or controversial policy proposals from surfacing at the meeting amid an election campaign.

Paul has sought to project an image of unity within a fractious movement that has also seen a public power struggle between the leader and party executives.

Paul said Monday she will spend the vast majority of the campaign in her Toronto Centre riding, a Liberal stronghold where she has lost two elections in the past two years.

The Greens hope to find a spot in the House of Commons for Paul, who took the party helm in October, and to retain their two remaining seats in British Columbia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2021.