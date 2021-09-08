MONTREAL -- With leaders of the five major federal parties going head-to-head in Wednesday's official French-language debate, CTVNews.ca is providing real-time analysis.

Topics include: Accessibility, climate, leadership and accountability, reconciliation with the Indigenous people, and post-pandemic recovery

Watch the debate live in our video player above from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT, and follow our reporter blog below.

 