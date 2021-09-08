Federal leaders face off in French-language debate
Published Wednesday, September 8, 2021 3:07PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, September 8, 2021 8:45PM EDT
MONTREAL -- With leaders of the five major federal parties going head-to-head in Wednesday's official French-language debate, CTVNews.ca is providing real-time analysis.
Topics include: Accessibility, climate, leadership and accountability, reconciliation with the Indigenous people, and post-pandemic recovery
Watch the debate live in our video player above from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT, and follow our reporter blog below.
