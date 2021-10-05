OTTAWA -- Elections Canada says there will be a recount in a Quebec riding where the Bloc Quebecois narrowly fought off the Conservatives.

The judicial recount will start today in Trois-Rivieres, where the difference between the Bloc and Tories was 92 votes.

The Conservative candidate, Yves Levesque, requested that the votes be recounted. The Liberals came in a close third in the riding.

The recount will be conducted by Justice Jocelyn Geoffroy of the Quebec Superior Court in the Trois-Rivieres district.

The NDP is today requesting a judicial recount in the Toronto riding of Davenport where it lost to the Liberals by 76 votes.

A recount is already happening in the Quebec riding of Chateauguay-Lacolle after a "potential anomaly" was discovered with a ballot box.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2021.