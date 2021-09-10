Go to election.ctvnews.ca for all our federal election updates
Fact checks and analysis of the English-language federal leaders' debate
Key takeaways, notable exchanges from the 2021 federal leaders' debate
Leaders spar over foreign policy, Indigenous issues during only English debate
Canadians with disabilities say they're missing from the election discussion
Known white nationalists, far-right groups among election protest organizers, expert says
Bloc Quebecois leader says party won't take part in a coalition federal government
CP fact check: Debate claims on child care, emissions and TMX under scrutiny
Catch up on what happened during the French-language debate
Key takeaways from the official French-language leaders' debate
What do the parties need to do to form a majority government?
Everything you need to know about the 2021 federal election
Federal election 2021 platform guide: Where do the parties stand?