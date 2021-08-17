TORONTO -- With the 2021 federal election underway, Canada's political parties are crisscrossing the country in planes and on buses. After gassing up and applying a new coat of paint, mostly, the parties are hitting the road.

LIBERAL PARTY

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has been riding on a bus wrapped in the party's traditional red motif. On one side of the bus is a large image of him sitting in what appears to be a garden speaking with a woman. Written by the entrance is the party's new campaign slogan, “Forward. For everyone,” which is an update from 2019's “Choose forward.”

Trudeau's bus is a big contrast to the media bus, which is simply wrapped in Liberal red and highlighted by “Trudeau 2021” written on the side, as shown by CTVNews.ca's Rachel Aiello on Sunday.

As for the party's plane, it's mostly white with the back part being red and "Trudeau 2021" written on the side.

CONSERVATIVE PARTY

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole showed off his party's new campaign plane Tuesday, an Airbus 319 modified entirely with executive-class seating, according to CTV National News's Glen McGregor, so the party leader, his staff and members of the media can fly and work in comfort.

The plane is painted in different shades of blue highlighted by the Conservative campaign slogan “Secure the future,” written on the side. A stylized version of the surname O'Toole is also written by the doorway.

NEW DEMOCRATIC PARTY

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was spotted boarding the party plane after the election kicked off Sunday. It features his name and the party logo in NDP orange against a white background. His bus, however, is wrapped in dark grey and orange, one side featuring a large photo of him playing with a group of kids, along with his face near the back of the bus, as shown by CTV National News's Annie Bergeron-Oliver on Monday.

While the other side shows a photo of Singh holding a baby.

But, we've seen this before.

Kevin Gallagher of CTV National News snapped the above photo during the 2019 campaign. Although there are slight differences in the overall design, it's the same photo of Singh and the baby.

BLOC QUEBECOIS

During a Bloc Quebecois campaign stop by leader Yves-Francois Blanchet on Sunday, Genevieve Beauchemin of CTV National News caught a glimpse of the party's bus. It's wrapped in light blue with Blanchet's face and the simple campaign slogan “Quebecois” written in white.