OTTAWA -- The Conservatives are promising to recover jobs lost from the pandemic, stimulate the economy with spending incentives, and ensure that Canada is prepared for future health crises, if the party was to form government.

To mark day two of the federal election campaign, the party released “Canada’s Recovery Plan,” a 162-page document that expands on the pre-election promises they unveiled in the spring. The promises aren’t costed out by the Parliamentary Budget Officer yet, but officials say that’s in the works.

The spending commitments are for the most part short-term investments, minus a few proposals that would have long-term implications such as boosting the annual growth rate of the Canada Health Transfer to provinces to at least six per cent, and a new child-care plan that would make services more affordable for low-income families.

JOBS & THE ECONOMY

To fulfill the promise to restore one million jobs lost from COVID-19 in one year, the party would help incentivize job creation by establishing the Canada Job Surge Plan which would pay up to 50 per cent of the salary of new employees for six months following the phasing out of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy.

They would encourage companies to spend money by providing a five per cent investment tax credit in 2022 and 2033, encourage wealthy Canadians to invest in small businesses by providing a 25 per cent tax credit on amounts up to $100,000, provide a business loan of up to $200,000 for small businesses in the hospitality, retail and tourism sectors,

The Conservatives would also implement a national rapid screening program so that more employees can return to the workplace now and in the circumstance of a future pandemic. This includes providing Canadians with readily available at-home rapid test kits.

For low-wage workers, the party is proposing to double the Canada Workers Benefit up to a maximum of $2,800 for individuals and $5,000 for families.

More to come…