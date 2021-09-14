Go to election.ctvnews.ca for all our federal election updates
Trudeau reacts to protester who used sexist term to describe wife
Jagmeet Singh apologizes to B.C. chiefs, campaigns in critical Ontario ridings
'Gripped in a tie': Nanos ballot tracking reports front-running parties neck-and-neck
Refuse to wear a mask? Don't come to vote in some provinces, Elections Canada warns
Many mail-in ballots requested, but not the millions Elections Canada expected
Liberals would make it a criminal offence to block health-care buildings, threaten workers
O'Toole kicks off final week of campaign on the attack
Federal election 2021 platform guide: Where do the parties stand?