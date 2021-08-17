OTTAWA -- The Conservative party has deleted an ad mocking Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau from Twitter after a copyright infringement claim was made against it.

The ad, which was released on Friday, depicted Trudeau's face pasted on top of an image of a bratty character from classic children's film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory."

A Twitter Canada spokesperson says the social media company responds to "valid copyright complaints" sent on behalf the of the copyright owner.

A database of Digital Millennium Copyright Act notices shows that a claim was made against the Conservative party tweet on Saturday.

The tweet has since been deleted.

The ad was roundly condemned by sitting Conservative MPs and others as juvenile and ill-suited to a high-stakes event such as a federal election.

The Conservative party did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2021.

