Go to election.ctvnews.ca for all our federal election updates
Conservative leader Erin O'Toole campaigns in Liberal-held ridings in Quebec City
Vaccine protesters meet Trudeau on the trail as leaders seek to leverage wedge issue
Conservatives delete 'Willy Wonka' ad from Twitter after copyright complaint
Heading back to campus this September? Here's how to vote
Cross-country race: Check out the planes and buses being used on the campaign trail
After an unprecedented minority reign, Justin Trudeau wants another chance
Is Erin O'Toole the post-pandemic change Canadians want?
'Hopeless optimist' Jagmeet Singh plans to play to his strengths
Elected leader during the pandemic, Greens' Annamie Paul hopes to connect with Canadians
Yves-Francois Blanchet doesn't want an election, but says there's opportunity for Bloc to grow
'I won't change': Maxime Bernier confident about PPC's chances with same platform
Everything you need to know about the 2021 federal election