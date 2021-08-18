QUEBEC -- Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is campaigning in Quebec City by taking aim at the ethical mishaps of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.

O'Toole talked about his plan to toughen up the country's ethics laws in the riding held by incumbent Liberal candidate Jean-Yves Duclos.

Among the familiar promises he's making is one to ban lobbying on matters which are subject to criminal proceedings, which is in reference to the SNC-Lavalin affair that plagued Trudeau.

O'Toole travelled to Quebec after attending his first in-person rally with Conservative supporters the previous evening in Richmond Hill in the Greater Toronto Area, where the party hopes for success.

He is set to do so again later today in the Liberal-held riding of Quebec City candidate Joel Lightbound.

Some Conservatives, including those around O'Toole, are emphasizing how campaigns matter after an upset election in Nova Scotia where the Progressive Conservatives unseated the Liberals, making it the first pandemic election where a government wasn't returned to power.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2021