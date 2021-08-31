OTTAWA -- Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald says leaving Canadian flags lowered continues to honour the lives of Indigenous children who died at residential schools.

The flag has been at half-mast on all federal buildings since May following the first discovery of unmarked graves on the grounds of former residential schools.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says it's time to raise it back up and be proud of the flag at the same time as Canada continues to work on reconciliation efforts with Indigenous people.

When asked what she thinks of his comments, Archibald says if the flags were kept lowered for a day for every child discovered so far, they would stay at half-mast for between 11 and 17 years.

She says keeping them at half-mast honours the children, their families and Indigenous communities.

The AFN issued its election priorities today including strong action on the tragedy of the unmarked graves and a priority on creating a healing foundation for the survivors of residential schools and those affected by the intergenerational trauma they caused.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2021.