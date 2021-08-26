OTTAWA -- As Canada ceases its evacuations of Afghan and Canadian nationals fleeing Afghanistan, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says it’s “a very difficult day” but the work there isn’t done.

Trudeau was asked repeatedly by reporters Thursday what his personal message was to the thousands who remain trapped in the country as the Taliban takes control following the withdrawal of foreign military presence.

“We have been working day and night over the past months, past weeks to get as many people out as possible. So I understand the heartbreak to those who were not able to get out as the temporary air bridge is closing,” he said.

“We will continue to work with partners, with allies, with regional partners to make sure we’re continuing to do everything we can both to bring tens of thousands of Afghans with their families to Canada, but also to keep putting pressure on the Taliban to ensure that people can leave Afghanistan.”

Since the U.S. first announced the end of its 20-year mission, the situation across Afghanistan has quickly deteriorated, faster than many anticipated.

Canada has evacuated approximately 3,700 individuals to date but has committed to resettle 20,000 in the coming months and years. Government officials said some Canadians and their families remain trapped in Afghanistan, and they are being urged to exercise “great caution.”

On Thursday Gen. Wayne Eyre. the acting chief of the defence staff, said Canada would have liked to evacuate more, but the situation was becoming increasingly dangerous.

“We wish we could have stayed longer and rescued everyone who was so desperate to leave," Eyre told reporters.

"That we could not is truly heartbreaking. But the circumstances on the ground rapidly deteriorated. Now this is an extraordinary humanitarian crisis. But make no mistake: this is a crisis of the Taliban's making."

More details to come…