OTTAWA -- Canadians decided the configuration of the House of Commons on Monday night – a political picture that doesn’t look too unlike that of the previous Parliament.

The results out of a handful of ridings garnered particular interest, some for their dramatic party stripe flip and others for the impact they had on the bigger election result.

FREDERICTON, N.B.

Electors in Fredericton decided their loyalty lies with Jenica Atwin, regardless of the party she represents. Atwin was voted into the House of Commons in 2019 as a Green MP but defected to the Liberals in June.

In a tight race with Conservative candidate Andrea Johnson, Atwin won with just over a 500 vote advantage.

BEAUCE, Que.

It was a disappointing night for the People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier.

He was trying to pick up enough support in the Beauce riding to send him back to Ottawa after losing the seat in 2019 to Conservative Richard Lehoux.

Lehoux has once again secured the seat, winning with an over 15,000 vote advantage. Bernier ended up in second, followed by the Bloc Quebecois candidate.

PETERBOROUGH—KAWARTHA, Ont.

Bellwether no more.

In the first time in nearly 40 years, the Peterborough-Kawartha riding will be represented by an MP that doesn’t sit under the same party tent that has formed government. The Conservative’s Michelle Ferreri won with a more than 3,200 vote advantage, booting former Liberal cabinet minister Maryam Monsef from the post.

Ferreri made national news over the campaign for visiting a seniors home without being fully vaccinated.

TORONTO CENTRE, Ont.

Green Party leader Annamie Paul has lost for a third-time in her Toronto Centre riding.

Unsurprisingly, Liberal incumbent Marci Ien, who won the seat in a 2020 by-election, will instead fill the seat in the House of Commons. Ien won by more than 5,000 votes.

Paul has been embroiled in internal party disputes that were brought to light following the departure of Atwin.

SPADINA — FORT YORK

The Spadina-Fort York riding has been dealt a messy result.

Kevin Vuong, who was listed on that ballot as a Liberal candidate, has won the seat. But it happened after the party cut ties with him days ago following an unearthed charge of sexual assault. He will sit as an Independent.

The charge was dropped in 2019 but the Liberals said after an investigation that he wouldn’t sit in caucus if elected.

As of early Tuesday morning, Vuong won the riding leading by 750 votes over NDP candidate Norm Di Pasquale.