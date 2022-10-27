Federal dental care benefit gets go-ahead from House of Commons
The Liberals dental-care benefit bill passed third reading Thursday in the House of Commons despite opposition from the Conservatives and Bloc Québécois.
The bill passed 172 to 138, with Conservatives and the Bloc voting against it.
It would give children with families who make less than $90,000 a year as much as $650 per child to care for their teeth.
To qualify, families will need to apply through the Canada Revenue Agency and attest that they have booked a dental visit for their kids, that they don't have private insurance and that they will have out-of-pocket expenses for the appointment.
Families will also have to keep their receipts in case they are audited.
Dental care is a pillar of the supply and confidence deal between the Liberals and the NDP. The Liberals promised to launch a federal dental care insurance program by the end of 2022, starting with coverage for children from low- and middle-income families.
When that couldn't be accomplished by the end of the year, the Liberals instead went ahead with a benefits program that would send the money directly to families.
The government has rebranded the plan as relief for the rising cost of living. Bill C-31 also includes a one-time subsidy of $500 for low-income renters to help people cope with the cost of inflation.
The bill must still make its way through the Senate and receive royal assent before families can apply.
Conservative House leader Andrew Scheer argued in the Commons that the relief is superficial. He said handing out cash could actually contribute to inflation and make the cost of living worse.
"We would be doing Canadians a far greater service ... if we came to this place every day trying to reduce the cost of government," Scheer said Thursday.
"Don't pour water on that grease fire. No more inflationary spending that will make the problem even worse," he said.
Bloc MP Jean-Denis Garon told the House of Commons he felt the bill was rushed, and parliamentarians have not had time to hear from experts and provide input on the legislation.
The government still intends to develop a dental insurance plan to meet its commitment to the NDP, but no details have yet been released.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History was made on Oct. 13 with the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings in Ottawa, looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and fired its top executives
Elon Musk has completed his US$44 billion deal to buy Twitter, a source familiar with the deal told CNN Thursday. Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal and two other executives, according to two people familiar with the decision.
Muslim Canadians 'left out' of purchasing homes due to lack of halal mortgages: experts
For many prospective homebuyers in Canada, obtaining a mortgage can be a challenge due to elevated home prices. But for members of Canada's Muslim community, those looking to purchase a home may be faced with an additional barrier – securing a mortgage that aligns with their faith.
Federal dental care benefit gets go-ahead from House of Commons
The Liberals dental-care benefit bill passed third reading Thursday in the House of Commons despite opposition from the Conservatives and Bloc Québécois.
B.C. wife of ISIS fighter released on bail, pending peace bond hearing
Kimberly Polman, who was repatriated to Canada from a detention camp in Syria this week after marrying an ISIS fighter, has been granted bail pending a peace bond hearing.
House of Commons unanimously agrees to describe residential schools as genocide
A New Democrat member of Parliament's motion calling on the federal government to recognize what unfolded inside residential schools as a genocide received unanimous consent from MPs in the House of Commons on Thursday.
Trying to 'calm' ministers, conflicting tow truck testimony: The latest learned from police at the convoy commission
It's been a full week of testimony from top Ottawa and provincial police officials at the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. From conflicting testimony, to ministers losing confidence in police, here are some highlights from the jam-packed hearings and latest stack of related documents.
'Police hurts': Autistic Alberta teen living in fear after RCMP arrest, family says
More than three weeks after a 16-year-old boy with autism was arrested at a St. Albert playground, his family is still "mortified" and "flabbergasted" by the actions of RCMP.
'Very disheartening': Hopes dashed for Indigenous-led bid to host 2030 Olympics in B.C.
The First Nations behind an Indigenous-led bid to host the 2030 Olympics in British Columbia are reacting after learning the provincial government won’t be supporting their efforts.
Rogers-Shaw merger mediation session fails to yield settlement
Rogers Communications Inc. and Canada's competition watchdog have failed to resolve their differences over the telecom giant's $26-billion proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. following a mediation period and weeks of talks.
Canada
-
B.C. wife of ISIS fighter released on bail, pending peace bond hearing
Kimberly Polman, who was repatriated to Canada from a detention camp in Syria this week after marrying an ISIS fighter, has been granted bail pending a peace bond hearing.
-
Lucki was ready to go to Trudeau over Ottawa police handling of 'Freedom Convoy'
Brenda Lucki not only lost confidence in the leadership of former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly over the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, the RCMP commissioner was so concerned she was prepared to go directly to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a public inquiry learned Thursday.
-
'Heartbreaking': Four children killed in Thompson, Man. house fire
Four children have died after a fire broke out in a Thompson, Man., home Wednesday night.
-
'Police hurts': Autistic Alberta teen living in fear after RCMP arrest, family says
More than three weeks after a 16-year-old boy with autism was arrested at a St. Albert playground, his family is still "mortified" and "flabbergasted" by the actions of RCMP.
-
David Eby to be sworn in as B.C. premier on Nov. 18
David Eby will be sworn in as British Columbia's next premier on Nov. 18, the province announced Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Government House in Victoria at a time that has yet to be determined, the province said in a statement.
-
Worried by Haiti violence, Canada sends delegation
Canada has sent officials to Haiti to assess the Caribbean nation's humanitarian and security crisis, saying it will not sit by idly while gangs threaten women and children there.
World
-
Man who dragged officer into mob during Jan. 6 riot gets over 7 years in prison
A Tennessee man who dragged a police officer into a mob of rioters, initiating one of the most harrowing acts of violence during the U.S. Capitol attack, was sentenced on Thursday to more than seven years years in prison.
-
Lebanon delivers signed sea border deal to U.S. mediator
Lebanon signed and delivered its copy of a U.S.-mediated sea border deal with Israel on Thursday to a U.S. mediator, hoping to soon start exploring gas in its southern maritime blocs to bring economic stability to the crisis-ridden country.
-
Worried by Haiti violence, Canada sends delegation
Canada has sent officials to Haiti to assess the Caribbean nation's humanitarian and security crisis, saying it will not sit by idly while gangs threaten women and children there.
-
U.S. to send Ukraine additional US$275 million in military aid
The Pentagon is sending Ukraine a new US$275 million package of weapons and other aid, in a move to bolster the effort to drive Russian forces out of key areas in the south as the winter closes in, U.S. officials said Thursday.
-
Chinese, Russia defence chiefs hold telephone conference
Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe held a recent telephone call with his Russia counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, to 'exchange views on international and regional issues of mutual concern,' an official said Thursday.
-
Iran leaders try to link protests to gun attack killing 15
Iran's supreme leader and its president tried Thursday to link the nationwide protests roiling the country to an Islamic State-claimed gun attack on a famous mosque that killed 15 people.
Politics
-
Trying to 'calm' ministers, conflicting tow truck testimony: The latest learned from police at the convoy commission
It's been a full week of testimony from top Ottawa and provincial police officials at the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. From conflicting testimony, to ministers losing confidence in police, here are some highlights from the jam-packed hearings and latest stack of related documents.
-
Federal dental care benefit gets go-ahead from House of Commons
The Liberals dental-care benefit bill passed third reading Thursday in the House of Commons despite opposition from the Conservatives and Bloc Québécois.
-
Union calling for prime minister to fire Veterans Affairs minister
A simmering battle between Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay and a union representing thousands of Veterans Affairs Canada employees has led to the union asking for MacAulay to be fired.
Health
-
Local hospitals could face strain as early viral infections swamp pediatrics: CPS
An early surge in viral infections could indicate tough months ahead for already-struggling local hospitals, the Canadian Paediatric Society said Wednesday, as some children's hospitals are running over capacity and reporting high wait times.
-
Canada-wide recall issued after some treadmills 'unexpectedly' changed speed, injuring at least 6
A Canada-wide recall has been issued for certain folding treadmills after the exercise machine 'unexpectedly' changed speeds while in use, injuring at least six people.
-
'We've been waiting for it since I was born': Cystic fibrosis drug having major impact on Courtenay child
Maysa Milligan and her family say she received a second chance at life thanks to the drug Trikafta — a game-changing medication for people with Cystic Fibrosis.
Sci-Tech
-
This weird-looking primate's extra-long fingers give it an extra-gross talent
Humans aren't the only animals to pick their nose and eat the contents, a new study has shown.
-
Alphabet sees 'disappointing' ad sales during economic slowdown
Google parent Alphabet Inc's disappointing ad sales sparked worries across the digital media sector on Tuesday as advertisers cut back on their spending in the face of an economic slowdown.
-
Photos of the partial solar eclipse you missed Tuesday morning
Tuesday morning, Canadians missed a partial solar eclipse as the Sun, Moon and Earth almost aligned. The next eclipse event takes place on Nov. 8, as the upcoming full moon is set to occur along with a total lunar eclipse, which will be visible to Canada.
Entertainment
-
Former northeast Calgary playwright and actor Sundeep Morrison to present solo show in New York City
Sundeep Morrison was a six-year-old kid in Castleridge, in northeast Calgary, one day when they went out to ride sidekick with their dad, who drove a cab.
-
Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' music video appears to have been edited on one platform amid backlash
The backlash against one moment in Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' music video appears to have prompted an edit on at least one platform.
-
Prosecutors take charge of probe into Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting
A sheriff's department submitted on Thursday its investigative findings to prosecutors in the death of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on a film set in New Mexico in October 2021.
Business
-
Rogers-Shaw merger mediation session fails to yield settlement
Rogers Communications Inc. and Canada's competition watchdog have failed to resolve their differences over the telecom giant's $26-billion proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. following a mediation period and weeks of talks.
-
WestJet is investigating after airline tweets customer's personal information
The Calgary-based airline shared a document for a seat fee on its social media channels, in what appears to be a breach of the customer's privacy.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and fired its top executives
Elon Musk has completed his US$44 billion deal to buy Twitter, a source familiar with the deal told CNN Thursday. Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal and two other executives, according to two people familiar with the decision.
Lifestyle
-
National Geographic reveals its top destinations for 2023
Alberta has been named in a list of the National Geographic's 25 must-see destinations in 2023. Other locations include the Scottish Highlands, New Zealand, and the Longmen Grottoes, Henan Province, China.
-
This Cape Breton supercentenarian wants 110 cards for her 110th birthday
Beatrice Jensen of New Waterford, N.S., is getting ready for a major celebration next month -- her 110th birthday.
-
Watch these dogs get treated to gourmet food at a California restaurant
A new fine dining San Francisco restaurant called Dogue is serving fancy meals to pampered pups.
Sports
-
'Very disheartening': Hopes dashed for Indigenous-led bid to host 2030 Olympics in B.C.
The First Nations behind an Indigenous-led bid to host the 2030 Olympics in British Columbia are reacting after learning the provincial government won’t be supporting their efforts.
-
Dusty Baker laments lack of U.S.-born Black players in World Series
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker grew up watching Black stars shine in the World Series, paving his path to a life devoted to baseball. When he leads the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, the AL and NL champions are expected to play without any U.S.-born Black players for the first time since 1950, shortly after Jackie Robinson broke the Major League Baseball colour barrier.
-
Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy
Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada.
Autos
-
Mercedes-Benz to quit Russian market, sell shares to local investor
Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it would withdraw from the Russian market and sell shares in its industrial and financial services subsidiaries to a local investor, becoming the latest carmaker to exit the country.
-
GM: All U.S. facilities will be powered by renewables by 2025
General Motors said Wednesday that it has secured all of the renewable energy it needs to power all of its U.S. facilities by 2025, 25 years ahead of earlier projections.
-
Tesla faces U.S. criminal probe over self-driving claims: sources told Reuters
Tesla is under criminal investigation in the United States over claims that the company's electric vehicles can drive themselves, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.