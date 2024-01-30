Federal Court criticizes CSIS over judicial warrants, failure to keep court informed
The Federal Court is urging the Canadian Security Intelligence Service to "do better" after chastising the spy agency over concerns related to judicial warrants and the disclosure of information about Canadians.
The ruling from Federal Court Chief Justice Paul Crampton is the court's latest expression of displeasure with CSIS about its obligation to keep the court informed of problems in a timely way.
A public version of the top-secret October 2023 decision was released Tuesday.
The ruling describes how CSIS relied on the Communications Security Establishment, Canada's cyberspy agency, to help execute court-approved warrants to collect information.
It later emerged, through a spy watchdog report, that the CSE had disclosed information about Canadians in a way that contradicted key principles CSIS had previously outlined to the court.
The information apparently concerned Canadian officials and other sensitive groups, though Crampton's ruling does not elaborate.
The judge says CSIS must ensure that such third parties, such as the CSE, live up to the same standards that apply to the intelligence service itself.
"CSE did not apply those same, stringent, standards," Crampton wrote. In turn, the cyberspy agency's policies and practices led to the disclosure of information about Canadians that would not have met CSIS's internal policies and procedures.
CSIS is responsible and accountable for all information collected pursuant to the court's warrants, the ruling says.
As a result, CSIS is duty-bound to be "proactive and diligent" in ensuring that such information is treated in accordance with the relevant warrant, any representations previously made to the court and the laws of Canada, Crampton wrote.
This remains true when CSIS engages the assistance of others, including the CSE, in executing the warrants, he said.
"CSIS's failure to live up to its obligations in this regard appears to have been an institutional failing, rather than a failing of any particular individual or individuals," Crampton added.
"This failing goes to the heart of CSIS's relationship with the court. It is a matter of institutional trust. It is incumbent upon CSIS to continue its recent efforts to do better."
The shortcoming was exacerbated when CSIS failed to inform the court of what it had learned from the spy watchdog, the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency, as soon as possible, the ruling says.
Despite having provided past assurances to the court in this regard, CSIS has drawn such information to the attention of the court "well after it ought to have done so, on more than one occasion," Crampton added.
"In the meantime, the court continued to issue warrants, unaware of important information that was relevant to its consideration of those warrants. Once again, this is a matter of institutional trust."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Five former World Junior players to face sexual assault charges: TSN
The remaining four hockey players called to present themselves with London police are Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, and Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames, according to TSN.
Canadian hockey assault allegations could re-traumatize survivors: advocates
Allegations against a handful of hockey players are drawing renewed attention to consent culture in Canadian sports. Meanwhile, sexual assault survivors’ advocates are calling for public sensitivity as the case moves through the courts – a process that can be deeply traumatizing for victims of sexual assault across the country.
Deaths of four officer cadets at Royal Military College in 2022 not service-related, investigation rules
A Canadian Armed Forces investigation has confirmed that the deaths of four officer cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. in 2022 were not service-related and the cadets weren't on duty at the time.
Skate Canada 'extremely disappointed' with Olympic medal decision, considers appeal
Skate Canada said Tuesday it was 'extremely disappointed' with the International Skating Union's position on the awarding of medals from the figure skating team competition at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and will 'consider all options to appeal.'
This U.S. couple bought a home in the 'forgotten region' of Italy. Here's what happened next
When the global pandemic hit in 2020, a U.S. couple realized that they 'needed to start enjoying' the lives that they'd 'worked so hard to afford.' It was then that they decided to bite the bullet and begin looking for their very own property in Italy.
5 semis involved in crash on Highway 1 near Lake Louise: police
A crash involving five semi-tractor trailers near Lake Louise has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday morning.
Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind
Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.
'Do not drive': Toyota and GM recall 8,300 vehicles in Canada over air bag inflators
Toyota and GM are telling the owners of approximately 8,300 vehicles in Canada to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators may explode.
Trudeau's Jamaica vacation 'clearly a generous gift' but not against the rules: ethics commissioner
Canada's interim ethics commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein confirms that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau consulted his office in advance of his latest Jamaican vacation, and he was within the rules to accept the gifted accommodations from a friend. The top ethics official indicated he considers the matter closed.
Canada
-
5 semis involved in crash on Highway 1 near Lake Louise: police
A crash involving five semi-tractor trailers near Lake Louise has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday morning.
-
B.C. employers sue workers for quitting without required notice
B.C.'s small claims tribunal has weighed in on two cases where employers attempted to sue workers who allegedly quit without providing the notice required by their contracts.
-
North Atlantic right whale found dead near Massachusetts beach
A North Atlantic right whale was found dead near Joseph Sylvia State Beach on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard Sunday afternoon.
-
Provinces ask Ottawa for indefinite pause on expansion of assisted dying eligibility
Most of the provinces and territories have signed a letter asking the federal government to indefinitely pause its plans to expand eligibility for assisted dying.
-
Nearly 9 per cent increase of firearms crimes in Canada: report
A new report by Statistics Canada shows violent crimes with firearms increased in 2022, a trend that has steadily risen since 2013.
-
Half a million Canadians live less than 5 metres above sea level: StatCan
Canadians are heading to the coasts for beaches and mild climates, but a new release from Statistics Canada says rising sea levels may pose a concern.
World
-
Pakistani court sentences former prime minister Imran Khan to 10 years for revealing state secrets
A Pakistani court on Tuesday sentenced former prime minister Imran Khan and one of his party deputies to 10 years in prison each, after finding them guilty of revealing official secrets. The verdict drew swift criticism from Khan's followers.
-
Shock, grief and mourning for 3 Georgia-based U.S. soldiers killed in Middle East drone strike
The three citizen-soldiers from different corners of Georgia all died in a weekend drone strike on a U.S. base in Jordan near the Syrian border that also wounded more than 40 others. Families of the slain reservists said they were shocked when uniformed military officers came to their doors to deliver the news Sunday.
-
House Republicans taking a key vote toward impeaching Mayorkas as border becomes 2024 campaign issue
House Republicans are taking a key vote Tuesday toward impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over what they call his 'willful and systematic' refusal to enforce immigration laws, but in a personal appeal he argued they should instead be working with the Biden administration on U.S.-Mexico border security.
-
France's new prime minister vows to defend farmers and restore authority in schools
France's new Prime Minister Gabriel Attal vowed Tuesday to boost employment, restore authority in the country's schools and support workers including farmers who have been protesting for days over their eroding incomes.
-
Rock band critical of Putin is detained in Thailand, fearful of deportation to Russia
Members of a rock band that has been critical of Moscow's war in Ukraine remained locked up Tuesday in a Thai immigration jail, fearful that they could be deported to Russia as a reported plan to let them fly to safety in Israel was apparently suspended.
-
France's government announces new measures to calm farmers' protests, as barricades squeeze Paris
France's new prime minister showered promises of help on angry farmers Tuesday, from emergency cash aid to controls on imported food, in hopes that cools a protest movement that has seen tractors shut down highways across France and inspired similar actions around Europe.
Politics
-
Trudeau's Jamaica vacation 'clearly a generous gift' but not against the rules: ethics commissioner
Canada's interim ethics commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein confirms that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau consulted his office in advance of his latest Jamaican vacation, and he was within the rules to accept the gifted accommodations from a friend. The top ethics official indicated he considers the matter closed.
-
Champagne says he's working phones to court new players for Canadian grocery market
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is once again insisting that he is reaching out to international grocers in the hopes they will open up shop in Canada.
-
Canada sends $40M for Palestinians in Gaza, as Liberal MP decries UNRWA freeze
Canada is sending another $40 million in aid to organizations that are helping Palestinians in Gaza after pausing funding to the UN's relief agency in the region.
Health
-
Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind
Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.
-
Manulife-Loblaw deal to deliver specialty drugs sparks access, competition concerns
Some pharmacare policy experts are raising concerns about competition and patient access to much-needed medication after Manulife Financial Corp. announced its coverage of certain prescription drugs will only apply at Loblaw Cos. Ltd. pharmacies.
-
B.C. again leads Canada with highest number of deceased organ donors, province says
British Columbia saw a record-breaking 563 organ transplants last year from a record 160 deceased organ donors and 77 living donors.
Sci-Tech
-
ChatGPT violated European privacy laws, Italy tells chatbot maker OpenAI
Italian regulators said they told OpenAI that its ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot has violated European Union's stringent data privacy rules.
-
'Recovering well': Elon Musk's Neuralink implants its first brain chip in human
The first human patient has received an implant from brain-chip startup Neuralink on Sunday and is recovering well, the company's billionaire founder Elon Musk said.
-
Lawyers urge B.C. Supreme Court to approve iPhone class-action settlement
A lawyer for a group of Apple iPhone users whose devices allegedly slowed down after software updates says consumers would receive between $17.50 and $150 under a settlement agreement negotiated in a Canadian class-action lawsuit.
Entertainment
-
Chita Rivera, revered and pioneering Tony-winning dancer and singer, dies at 91
Chita Rivera, the dynamic dancer, singer and actress who garnered 10 Tony nominations, winning twice, in a long Broadway career that forged a path for Latina artists and shrugged off a near-fatal car accident, died Tuesday.
-
X pauses some Taylor Swift searches as deepfake explicit images spread
Elon Musk's social media platform X has blocked some searches for Taylor Swift as pornographic deepfake images of the singer have circulated online.
-
Jay Leno petitions for conservatorship of his wife's estate as she lives with dementia
Jay Leno has filed a petition requesting a conservatorship over his wife Mavis Leno’s estate on Friday, according to a copy of the petition obtained by CNN.
Business
-
Leap year means some employees make more money, while others get paid less
It's once again a leap year in 2024. For some Canadians, Feb. 29 means an extra day of pay, while others may find themselves having to work for free on the leap day.
-
Enbridge to cut 650 jobs due to 'increasingly challenging' business conditions
Enbridge Inc. says it is cutting its workforce by 650 positions due to 'increasingly challenging business conditions.'
-
UPS is cutting 12,000 jobs
UPS announced Tuesday that it will cut 12,000 jobs as part of a bid to save US$1 billion costs. Managers and contractor positions will make up most of the layoffs.
Lifestyle
-
They fell in love on vacation but went their separate ways. Four years later, she sent him an email: 'Remember me?'
Gabriella Vagnoli and Dan Watling bonded in Scotland in 2002, but lost touch not long after. Four years later, Gabriella’s name popped up in Dan’s email inbox.
-
Scientist weighs in on 'snow cream' trend, says snow is 'anything but pure'
Ice cream made from snow is having a moment online, but scientists say you might want to pause before digging into a bowl of snow ice cream.
-
'Sephora kids' skin-care trend draws warnings from dermatologists
The 'Sephora kids' trend has exploded on social media, drawing warnings from dermatologists about how some skin-care products can affect children's skin.
Sports
-
Canadian hockey assault allegations could re-traumatize survivors: advocates
Allegations against a handful of hockey players are drawing renewed attention to consent culture in Canadian sports. Meanwhile, sexual assault survivors’ advocates are calling for public sensitivity as the case moves through the courts – a process that can be deeply traumatizing for victims of sexual assault across the country.
-
U.S. figure skaters celebrate gold medal from Beijing Olympics with a touch of bittersweetness
Bates and Chock awoke to learn they were suddenly Olympic champions. The Court of Arbitration for Sport had ruled a day earlier that Kamilia Valieva of the winning Russian squad would be disqualified following a failed doping test taken ahead of the 2022 Beijing Games.
-
Priestman says she can focus on football now off-field distractions have diminished
Coach Bev Priestman says she has "unfinished business" with the Olympic champion Canadian women's soccer team. And with a newly signed contract to stay on through the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, there is clarity about that mission.
Autos
-
'Do not drive': Toyota and GM recall 8,300 vehicles in Canada over air bag inflators
Toyota and GM are telling the owners of approximately 8,300 vehicles in Canada to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators may explode.
-
Japanese officials raid a Toyota group plant after the company admitted cheating on engine testing
Japanese transport officials raided a Toyota-affiliated plant Tuesday after the company admitted to cheating on engine testing, as Toyota Motor Corp. reported it sold over 11 million vehicles in 2023 to retain its status as the world's top car manufacturer.
-
Toyota urges U.S. owners of old Corolla, Matrix and RAV4 models to park them until air bags are replaced
Toyota and General Motors are telling the owners of about 61,000 older Corolla, Matrix, RAV4 and Pontiac Vibe models to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators are at risk of exploding and hurling shrapnel.