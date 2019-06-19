

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - Two federal cabinet ministers are making appearances in Alberta today following the Trudeau government's controversial second approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi is set to visit Trans Mountain Corp.'s terminal in Edmonton, while Finance Minister Bill Morneau will address an Economic Club of Canada breakfast in Calgary.

The appearances in oil-rich Alberta come a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave approval to build the stalled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which would carry diluted bitumen from Alberta to an export terminal near Vancouver.

In a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Trudeau attempted to strike a balance between finding new markets for Canadian oil and his party's own branding as protectors of the environment.

The decision to approve the project a second time came nine months after the Federal Court of Appeal quashed Ottawa's initial approval, citing incomplete consultations with Indigenous communities and a faulty environmental review.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was among those applauding the federal government's decision on Tuesday, while expressing skepticism the project will actually be completed.