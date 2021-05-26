Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus vaccination tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
COVID-19 rules relaxed: B.C. allows dining with friends, some gatherings, limited travel
Feds say Canada poised to 'ramp up' second COVID-19 doses starting in June
Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12
Ontario confirms first blood clot death in man who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Ontarians report issues with 2nd AstraZeneca dose bookings as expiry date looms
U.S. study finds tiny number of vaccine 'breakthrough' COVID-19 cases
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada