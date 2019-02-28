

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Canada's auditor general's office says it doesn't have enough money to do all the work it's supposed to.

The office's latest financial report says its funding isn't enough to keep up with "increasing audit and service cost pressures."

While over $7 million in extra money for the office was approved during last year's second quarter, it's not enough.

That's meant that "audit-related work" has been put off and some planned performance audits have been cancelled.

The report says improvements in "audit methodology" and badly needed technology upgrades have suffered because of a lack of long-term investments.

The auditor general oversees the audits of over 100 governmental departments as well as Crown corporations and the governments of the territories, though the office has been without a leader since auditor general Michael Ferguson died earlier this month.