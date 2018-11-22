

CTVNews.ca Staff





A federal byelection will be held in February for a British Columbia riding where NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh plans to run, CTV News has confirmed.

In addition to Burnaby South, the federal Liberals will also call byelections in two other ridings: the Montreal riding of Outremont, left vacant by the resignation of former NDP leader Tom Mulcair; and the Ontario riding of York-Simcoe, left vacant by the resignation of Conservative MP Peter Van Loan.

All three byelections will be called in January and held in February.

Singh and other opposition party leaders have been calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to call byelections in all vacant federal ridings.

Singh, who does not have a seat in Parliament, had previously announced his intentions to run in Burnaby South.

He recently accused the prime minister of “playing some petty political games” by calling a byelection in only one of the four vacant ridings, Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes in eastern Ontario.

With files from The Canadian Press