

The Canadian Press





MIRAMICHI, N.B. -- Justin Trudeau is warning voters to be wary of fear-mongering about immigration, suggesting the issue will be a hot-button issue during the federal election campaign this fall.

The prime minister made the prediction Thursday during a town hall meeting in northern New Brunswick, where a young Syrian refugee thanked him for allowing her family to come to Canada.

"I came all the way from Syria, and I came here to thank you," Tasmeen Ali told the prime minister in a soft voice, her words met with warm applause from the 250 people gathered inside a high school in Miramichi.

Trudeau reminded the crowd it was his Liberal government that granted asylum to 40,000 Syrian refugees in 2015-16.

He said his government was glad to help, but he stressed that it was Canadians -- those in church and community groups, neighbourhoods and families -- who made the integration of Syrians a success.

"Welcoming people who are trying to build a better life is what built this country," he said.

But Trudeau's upbeat tone changed when he suggested the world has become increasingly fearful, insular and anxious about immigration.

"When we're faced with anxieties, it's very easy to have those fears drummed up and exacerbated -- getting people to point fingers and lay blame," he said.

There are people trying to create fear, intolerance and misinformation about immigration across the country, he said, though he did not name any individuals or groups.

"But the kind of fear-mongering, the kind of intolerance, the kind of misinformation going on across the country and around the world is something all of us have a responsibility to engage with a positive and a thoughtful way."

Trudeau said he was looking forward to speaking with Canadians about immigration during the upcoming campaign.

The meeting was part of a cross-Canada swing aimed at boosting the fortunes of Liberal candidates in an election year.

Trudeau faced tough questions at earlier town hall meetings in Quebec, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario.