OTTAWA -- The Senate is set to adjourn for its summer break Tuesday, and it is still deliberating on key priority pieces of government legislation, prompting the federal government to ask senators to “do what is necessary” to see these bills pass.

While Bill C-30, which implements the 2021 budget commitments including pandemic aid extensions, and Bill C-12, which will put into law Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions targets, are both at the final legislative stage in the Senate and poised to pass by day’s end following more debate this afternoon, two other bills may be left in limbo.

There were two other bills also passed into the Senate at the eleventh hour of the House of Commons sitting last week: Bill C-6, which seeks to restrict the harmful practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ2S+ folks, and Bill C-10, the controversial Broadcasting Act changes, are looking less likely to pass by day’s end.

The Senate passed Bill C-6 into the committee study phase on Monday after sitting late into the night, though the Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee has yet to schedule meetings to begin studying it.

It’s expected that Bill C-10 will be passed into committee on Tuesday, putting it in the hands of the senators who make up the Senate Transport and Communications Committee to decide how to proceed.

While it’s possible agreements could be struck to see these committees meet over the summer to continue their work assessing these pieces of legislation, no such decisions have been taken.

In this scenario the entire Senate would still need to be recalled following the committee study in order to vote on the bills at the final legislative stages.

In absence of continued work over the coming weeks, both bills would likely languish in the upper chamber and their fate subject to a much-speculated late summer or early fall election call.

Facing questions about the fate of these bills, the minister whose portfolio includes Senate engagement, Dominic LeBlanc. told reporters that the Liberals “recognize the obligation of the Senate to do its job.” But he blamed the last-minute passage of these key bills in the House on Conservative obstruction.

Senators have been signaling for some time that they want to dive deeply into the contentious broadcasting bill to be able to propose amendments of their own, and rejected any suggestion they’d “rubber stamp” it, setting up the expectation that it could stall out over the summer.

The legislation is aimed at web giants and regulating Canadian content, but became embroiled in questions over free speech and the regulation of users’ content after a series of opaque amendments were made last-minute.

“The substance of Bill C-10 has raised many important and high-level questions, including whether and how the internet should be regulated and whether this really is the best way to do that… There is much of substance for our Senate committee to examine,” said Independent Senators Group Sen. Donna Dasko during debate on Monday. Dasko went on to add that further questions have been raised as a result of the extensive procedural wrangling surrounding this bill in the House.

“Senators, 30 meetings and over four months at committee stage might be unheard of, but I stand here today to say that this legislation still needs further study,” she said.

The hold-up on Bill C-6 is facing more pushback, and while the government pushed the argument that LGBTQ2S+ folks should not be subjected one day longer to efforts to change a person's sexual orientation to heterosexual or gender identity to cisgender, the bill and its aims have faced roadblocks before, including from the government.

Speaking against the bill on Monday and suggesting it go to committee to examine how the “issues” with the bill can be resolved, Conservative Sen. Don Plett sought to revive the main argument against the bill espoused by numerous Conservative MPs. That is, that the definition of conversion therapy within Bill C-6 casts too wide of a net and may criminalize “conversations” about gender or sexual identity.

However, as Progressive Senate Group Sen. Jane Cordy noted during her remarks in support of Bill C-6 on Monday, the legislation explicitly states that the definition of conversion therapy within the bill “does not include a practice, treatment or service that relates to the exploration and development of an integrated personal identity without favouring any particular sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.”

LeBlanc said Tuesday that the government is calling on the Senate to “do what is necessary to bring this legislation to royal assent.”

“We certainly hope that Conservatives in the Senate aren't going to frustrate the clear will of the majority of elected representatives in the House of Commons and certainly the Liberal government, to pass this legislation,” he said, vowing to not let up on impressing upon senators the bill’s importance until it becomes law.

Asked about the prospect of the bill not passing, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole—who was in the minority of his MPs who supported Bill C-6—said the federal minority government’s legislative mismanagement and not obstruction from his caucus would be to blame.