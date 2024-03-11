Families who rescued loved ones from Gaza feel 'scammed' by Canadian government
The young woman's first real hope that she might survive the nightmare she endured in the Gaza Strip came on the same night she was sure that she and her family would be killed.
Late last year, Canada promised it would help bring extended family members of citizens out of the besieged territory. But by last month, delays robbed the 20-year-old woman of any faith the Canadian government would help her family leave.
As the weeks went on, she and her relatives lived under near constant bombardment, she said. On days when they couldn't find canned food, adult family members opted to go hungry so children could stay fed.
In mid-February, their fortunes changed. Her name, along with the names of her family members, appeared on a list of those approved to cross the border into Egypt.
The Canadian government had nothing to do with it.
In an act of desperation, the young woman's family in Canada paid more than $70,000 to a private company to negotiate the exit with Egyptian and Israeli officials.
The news had her family literally jumping for joy that night.
But within hours, fear reigned as the Rafah region, considered the last relatively safe place in the territory, was hit with a massive bombardment of Israeli airstrikes.
The doors and windows were blown out of the one-room apartment where the young woman slept alongside 40 women and children.
They made it through the night, and when the sun started to rise, the family gathered what little they had and cautiously made their way to the border.
The idea that she was leaving her life behind didn't feel real until she was on a bus. Next, they would all be starting anew in Canada, which was sure to issue her family a visa now that they had escaped. Or so she thought.
"We thought the only issue would be to get out of Gaza, and then it would be easy," the young woman said in Arabic through a translator. The Canadian Press agreed not to name her for fear of reprisal from Egyptian or Canadian authorities.
"Our only hope is to go to Canada," she implored.
But that hope is nearly dashed.
She and the rest of her family have not heard from the Canadian government about visas, even as their legal status in Egypt is about to expire in days.
In the meantime, the family members cannot work or access medical care. They are being supported entirely by their relatives abroad, who already paid exorbitant sums to get them out of danger.
The uncertainty has left those in Canada feeling duped.
"They fooled us," said the woman's aunt, who lives in Canada and has been working to bring her relatives to safety since the war broke out on Oct. 7. The Canadian Press agreed not to name the aunt for fear of identifying the family.
She said the Immigration Department charged fees to apply for the program Ottawa announced in December, but she has seen little evidence of anything Canada has done to actually help her family.
"There is a big question mark about the level of effort that Canada is putting on this program," she said.
"They just make excuses."
The government launched a program in January to offer temporary visas to as many as 1,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip who have extended family in Canada, on the condition that their families support them when they arrive.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller has been vocal about his frustration at Canada's impotence when it comes to facilitating the crossing of approved family members into Egypt.
He did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the delays experienced by people who managed to escape on their own.
The government won't say how many people have applied to the program, which offers temporary refuge to parents, grandparents, siblings and grandchildren of Canadian citizens and permanent residents. The spouses and children of those extended family members are also eligible.
As of March 4, 986 applications have been accepted into processing. Only 12 of those people have made it out of Gaza, finished the screening process and been approved to come to Canada, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said in a statement.
The war began after Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing an estimated 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostages.
Israel swiftly retaliated with airstrikes and an eventual ground assault in a conflict that has killed more than 30,000 Palestinians, according to Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.
The war has driven 80 per cent of Gaza's population of 2.3 million Palestinians from their homes, and United Nations officials say a quarter of the population is starving.
Toronto-based immigration lawyer Debbie Rachlis says she represents at least 50 Palestinians in Egypt who managed to escape without Canada's help and are waiting for a Canadian visa. She's aware of roughly 100 similar cases being handled by other lawyers, she said.
"The heartbreaking part is the people who will not be able to get out because their family members don't have the kinds of resources or don't have those sorts of connections," Rachlis said.
People who left before they finished the Canadian application process worry they may no longer qualify, she said.
Rani Hemaid paid thousands of dollars to a private company for what he describes as bribes to get his parents, brother, nieces and nephews out of Gaza to Cairo in December, where they're now running out of money and hoping for any word from the Canadian government.
Since they arrived before Canada's visa program opened, it's not clear if they still qualify, he said.
In Gaza City, his sister, her husband and their five children are also waiting as they face constant danger from military strikes and starvation, Hemaid said.
His nephew, Yamin, is just 10 and has a broken leg that cannot be treated because there are no hospitals left standing, he said.
Yamin apologized to his mother recently for ever being picky about food, his uncle said.
"'I would eat any food you provide me now,'" Hemaid quoted, his voice full of emotion as he spoke from his home in Hamilton, Ont.
Hemaid was one of many Palestinian Canadians who advocated for a special immigration program to bring the extended families of Canadians to safety.
When the visa program first opened, people called him to thank him for his advocacy, saying their families would finally be safe, he said.
Now they call him to say they wished it never opened — that the false hope has crushed them.
"We look at it, as Palestinian Canadians, that the Canadian government has scammed us, has fooled us," he said. "They do not care about us."
He said he worries Palestinians will stay in Gaza, risking starvation and death, because there is so much uncertainty about the Canadian visa program.
It's not clear who will be accepted, or how long it will take. Many don't have the money to live day-to-day in uncertainty in Cairo, with no income, staying in hotels or renting rooms from Airbnb.
"I'm just so desperate. I'm so hopeless," he said.
The rules stipulate that extended family members applying to the program must be in Gaza on the date of their application, said Yaman Marwah, an Ottawa-based immigration lawyer.
Canada has offered no income or settlement supports to family members who are granted a visa, nor did the government waive application fees that total about $185 per person, Marwah said.
Those applying on behalf of their families had to sign a form promising they were not on welfare and that they would cover all costs.
Marwah said he's not sure which is better: "Giving people hope that there may be a way out and having them fight for it, like Canada did — or not giving them hope from the outset, and telling them, 'You know what? We can't help you.'"
The young woman in Egypt said she feels luckier than those still left behind in Gaza.
Small indulgences like running water and a bag of chips feel like a dream, she said, adding she wants nothing more than to resume her regular life.
"This hope is on the shoulders of the Canadian government," she said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2024.
— With files from The Associated Press.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for 'confusion' caused by her editing of a family photo release
Kate, the Princess of Wales, has apologized for 'confusion' caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace.
11-year-old U.K. boy dies after trying dangerous TikTok trend
An 11-year-old boy in the U.K. died last week after participating in a dangerous social media trend that can pose major health risks.
Snowfall of up to 40 cm, brisk air: Here's Canada's weather forecast for this week
According to local weather forecasts, Canadians can expect a wintry mix of snow, rain and brisk temperatures.
Here's what happened at the 2024 Oscars
The biggest stars celebrated the year's best performances in film at the 2024 Oscars. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returned to emcee the 96th Academy Awards from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Investigation The rise of Romana Didulo, self described 'Queen of Canada', and what she's up to now
W5 visited Richmound, Sask., to learn more about the self-described 'Queen of Canada,' who controversially moved to the rural village with her followers last year.
U.S. airfares are lower than before the pandemic. Canadians won't be so lucky
U.S. airfares in January reached a 15-year low – excluding peak pandemic fares – but while our two countries have a lot in common, experts say Canadian travellers shouldn't expect the same deep discounts here.
Families who rescued loved ones from Gaza feel 'scammed' by Canadian government
Late last year, Canada promised it would help bring extended family members of citizens out of the besieged territory. But by last month, delays robbed the 20-year-old woman of any faith the Canadian government would help her family leave.
Pakistani court sentences youth to death and another to life in prison for insulting Islam's prophet
A Pakistani court sentenced a 22-year-old student to death and gave a teenager a life sentence in two separate cases after finding them guilty of insulting Islam's Prophet Muhammad, a defence lawyer and officials said Monday.
Big changes are coming to how Canadians bank, but adoption likely to be slow
Change is in the works that will give Canadian consumers and businesses significantly more control over their financial data, including who they share it with, in what’s known as open banking.
Canada
-
Vancouver Island artist's work featured on new Canadian coin
A design by a B.C. artist is the face of a new silver collector coin by the Royal Canadian Mint.
-
'It's a dream': Joey Votto shares childhood photo after signing with Toronto Blue Jays
Joey Votto took to social media to show that dreams really do come true after he officially signed with his hometown team, the Toronto Blue Jays.
-
Maple syrup tradition at Kings Landing in New Brunswick marks 40 years
The spring tradition of rolling maple syrup on fresh snow is marking 40 years as a flagship event at New Brunswick’s Kings Landing.
-
Canada's UN ambassador set to attend emergency meeting to discuss crisis in Haiti
Canada is planning to send an official to an emergency meeting about Haiti that is called for tomorrow.
-
Ontario Northland strike averted, tentative agreement reached
The union representing workers at Ontario Northland, Unifor Local 103, has reached a tentative agreement with the crown corporation.
-
Candlelight vigil for the 6 victims of Ottawa's mass stabbing takes place Saturday
A candlelight vigil for the six victims who were tragically killed in Barrhaven on Wednesday is taking place Saturday.
World
-
Pakistani court sentences youth to death and another to life in prison for insulting Islam's prophet
A Pakistani court sentenced a 22-year-old student to death and gave a teenager a life sentence in two separate cases after finding them guilty of insulting Islam's Prophet Muhammad, a defence lawyer and officials said Monday.
-
Police remove 34 bodies from English funeral home, arrest 2 for preventing burial
Nearly three dozen bodies were removed from a funeral home in northern England, and a man and woman were arrested Sunday on suspicion of fraud and preventing a lawful burial, police said.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for 'confusion' caused by her editing of a family photo release
Kate, the Princess of Wales, has apologized for 'confusion' caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace.
-
Palestinians in Gaza begin Ramadan with hunger worsening and no end in sight to the Israel-Hamas war
Palestinians began fasting for Ramadan on Monday as the Muslim holy month arrived with ceasefire talks at a standstill, hunger worsening across the Gaza Strip and no end in sight to the five-month-old war between Israel and Hamas.
-
On Russian TV ahead of the election, there's only one program: Putin's
The attendance at the funeral of Alexei Navalny was one of the largest displays of defiance against President Vladimir Putin since he invaded Ukraine, and it happened just weeks before an election he is all but assured to win. But Russians watching television saw none of it.
-
3 dead, several injured in early morning shooting in Jonesboro, Arkansas
Three people were killed and several others injured early Sunday when a shooting broke out at a private party in Arkansas, police said.
Politics
-
'Not much room to increase spending without increasing taxes': PBO
The federal government has a small margin to increase spending in the upcoming budget without raising taxes, if it plans to stay within the fiscal anchors outlined in the fall economic update, according to Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux.
-
Alcohol excise tax capped at two per cent for two more years, Freeland announces
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government will cap the annual alcohol excise tax increase on beer, spirits and wine at two per cent for an additional two years.
-
Latvian defence minister says he's been assured Canada will meet NATO spending targets
Latvian Defence Minister Andris Sprūds says he’s been assured by his Canadian counterpart that Canada plans to meet the NATO spending target of two per cent of GDP on defence.
Health
-
11-year-old U.K. boy dies after trying dangerous TikTok trend
An 11-year-old boy in the U.K. died last week after participating in a dangerous social media trend that can pose major health risks.
-
B.C. to provide CAR T-cell therapy to some leukemia, lymphoma patients
Up to 25 cancer patients in B.C. will soon have access to a form of immunotherapy officials described as a “miracle of modern science and medicine” at a news conference Sunday.
-
Single dose of LSD provides immediate and lasting relief from anxiety, study says
A clinical trial’s encouraging results won U.S. Food and Drug Administration breakthrough therapy status for an LSD formulation to treat generalized anxiety disorder, Mind Medicine Inc. announced Thursday.
Sci-Tech
-
That security camera and smart doorbell you’re using may have some major security flaws
Issues with surveillance systems like cameras and doorbells continue to make headlines, stoking security and privacy concerns, reminding people who own smart home gadgets that some devices intended to make homes safer or more convenient continue to pose some serious security risks.
-
New Brunswick volunteers build flying telescope to see total eclipse above the clouds
Early next month, millions of Canadians will gaze skyward to witness a total solar eclipse. But some stand to be disappointed as clouds get in the way.
-
He prosecuted child sex predators. Now, he’s going after Meta for allegedly enabling them
New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez takes on a powerful new opponent in court: Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Entertainment
-
'Oppenheimer' wins best picture at Academy Awards, Emma Stone takes best actress
"Oppenheimer," a solemn three-hour biopic that became an unlikely billion-dollar box-office sensation, was crowned best picture at a 96th Academy Awards that doubled as a coronation for Christopher Nolan.
-
Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant, revealing baby bump at Oscars
Vanessa Hudgens opened the Oscars red carpet pre-show with news of her own: She's expecting.
-
America Ferrera stuns in sparkly Barbie pink, Rita Moreno waves in statement black on Oscars carpet
America Ferrera bid a fond awards season farewell to 'Barbie' on Sunday in a stunning, sparkly Versace gown in the film's signature pink, while Rita Moreno wore a huge smile and a statement black gown from Badgley Mischka.
Business
-
Insolvencies to stay higher in 2024 as economy normalizes from pandemic lows: experts
Business insolvencies will likely remain elevated throughout 2024, experts said, as the economy plays catch-up after historically low levels during the pandemic.
-
Big changes are coming to how Canadians bank, but adoption likely to be slow
Change is in the works that will give Canadian consumers and businesses significantly more control over their financial data, including who they share it with, in what’s known as open banking.
-
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Statistics Canada will release Wednesday its national balance sheet and financial flow accounts figures for the fourth quarter of 2023. The figures, which will include the latest reading on the household-debt-to-income ratio, come as high interest rates continue to squeeze Canadians' budgets.
Lifestyle
-
Some employees are struggling with the return to office. Now, the workplace etiquette industry is booming
Many companies had to manage employee discontent when calling them back to the office as risks from the Covid-19 pandemic eased. And now that they’re back, employers are having to address a new issue: some employees have forgotten how to behave in the office.
-
Do you have insomnia? Let's get back to sleep
What do you do on those nights where you just know sleep isn’t coming — or, at least, not without a fight?
-
Why you should stop texting your kids at school
Parents are distressingly aware of the distractions and the mental health issues associated with smartphones and social media. But teachers say parents might not realize how much those struggles play out at school.
Sports
-
Vladimir Tarasenko scores first 2 goals as a Panther, Florida beats Calgary 5-1
Vladimir Tarasenko scored his first two goals as a Panther and Florida beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Saturday.
-
Hall of Fame CFL head coach Dave Ritchie dead at age 85
Dave Ritchie, who was the head coach of the B.C. Lions for their iconic '94 Grey Cup victory over the Baltimore Stallions, died Saturday. He was 85.
-
Anthony Joshua knocks out UFC star Francis Ngannou in 2nd round of boxing match
Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua stopped Francis Ngannou in the second round on Saturday, dominating his matchup with the ex-UFC heavyweight champ.
Autos
-
Ontario family shocked van repair would cost more than $55,000
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
-
EVs will be cheaper to produce than gas-powered vehicles by 2027, research shows
Battery electric vehicles will be, on average, cheaper to produce than a comparable internal combustion engine by 2027 thanks to new manufacturing methods that are lowering production costs, market research firm Gartner said on Thursday.
-
Lamborghini stolen during test drive near Waterloo, Ont.: police
Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects after a Lamborghini was stolen from Wilmot Township.